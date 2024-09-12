Six beauty specialists share what will make a stand-out entry in this year’s Beauty Awards.

Our inaugural Viva Beauty Awards, presented by Glow Lab, serve to celebrate the people, products and practices that make Aotearoa a global leader in the world of beauty.

Whether you’re stuck on which cleanser to try next, desperately seeking a new hairstylist or after some glow-giving makeup to usher in the warmer months, our Beauty Awards are here to cut through the noise and help you make informed decisions before you add to cart.

With only a few more days to enter (if you haven’t had a chance yet, don’t forget to enter here) we asked our six expert judges what they’re excited about and looking for in this year’s awards. Read on for their hot take before public voting opens on September 23.

Lucy Slight, beauty and lifestyle journalist

You’ve made a name for yourself as one of the country’s top beauty and lifestyle journalists. Can you share with me some of your career highlights to date?

I’m thrilled to be part of this, thank you for having me! Being a beauty and lifestyle journalist comes with a lot of brilliant opportunities and in the past I have been able to travel to some amazing places for new product launches: Las Vegas with Benefit Cosmetics, Tasmania with Kiehl’s, Outback Australia with Revlon and Sydney with Lancome to name a few. I’d be lying if I said those weren’t the biggest highlights! Being able to try new products before they hit the shelves is something that always excites me too, and I love sharing truly innovative and interesting products with readers and people on social media. I often get messages from people asking for beauty recommendations, which is something I love. My DMs are always open!

What makes you feel proud about the New Zealand beauty industry?

We may be small fish in a big pond down here, but many New Zealand beauty brands are doing huge things on an international level that are truly innovative. Brands in Aotearoa all tend to come from humble beginnings – a spark of an idea – and a lot of love, attention and time is put into developing them into businesses that stand strong on the world stage. These brands offer customers ingredients and formulas that can't be found elsewhere and they work hard to produce a unique offering.

Which Viva Beauty Awards category are you most looking forward to judging, and why?

I’m such a skincare girl so I can’t wait to narrow down the best products across this whole category. Skincare is a field that is in a constant state of innovation; there is always an exciting new ingredient or formula making waves at both an industry and consumer level – and there is just so much to talk about!

What will you be looking out for during the judging panel process? What does a stand-out entry look like to you?

I keep using the word innovation, but it’s true – bringing new ideas and unique formulas to the market is important, especially in an award-winning product. I want to know why ingredients have been chosen, how they have been sourced and what the product is going to do for me. It’s those nitty-gritty details revealing the process behind the product that will make an entry stand out.

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

It’s been a long time since there have been beauty awards in New Zealand and it’s wonderful to be able to celebrate some of our favourite products and brands. I hope that the Viva Beauty Awards opens people’s eyes to new names, formulas and innovations and that we can help make the process of investing in beauty products a more informed one.

Michael Beel, hairstylist

As an award-winning stylist, you’ve travelled the world to work backstage at international fashion weeks and styled a slew of celebrities. Can you share with me some of your career highlights to date?

I'm very lucky to do a job I love every day. To me, that's a highlight but working with amazing people, whether in the salon, on a shoot, backstage at fashion weeks or celebrity work, is pretty special. I was lucky enough to win NZ Hairdresser of the Year four times, worked at fashion weeks around the world like London and New York and I adore working with celebrities such as Scarlett Johansson, Sigourney Weaver and Cobrah. Last year I worked with Rita Ora for three months in Sydney so that was pretty special.

What makes you feel proud about the New Zealand beauty industry?

That we punch way above our weight in terms of our small size but the impact that we have in the industries we adore is ground-breaking.

Which Viva Beauty Awards category are you most looking forward to judging, and why?

All the hair categories – I tend to stick to my favourites so it will be nice to learn about other brands, trial a few and hopefully add some new tools and products to my editorial kit.

What will you be looking out for during the judging panel process? What does a stand-out entry look like to you?

A stand-out entry to me is that the product/tool/person delivers results over and above the norm. Also thinking about the world while doing it. Sustainability still being results-driven is what will get me excited.

Kylee De Thier, content creator

You’ve cemented your reputation as one of Aotearoa’s most influential beauty content creators. Can you share with me some of your career highlights to date?

A massive career highlight for me was competing on Season One of Glow Up New Zealand (TVNZ)! I was only 17 at the time and managed to snag the runner-up position, making it to the final. I was able to showcase my personality and tell my story through makeup artistry. I’ve never felt more pressure than that of reality TV and the show pushed me to my limits – I remember them putting a clip of me crying in the advertisement, grrr! It was so, so exciting to see myself on TV and to soak up all the attention. It was a childhood dream to do that and I achieved it before I became a legal adult, lol!

Another big moment for me was when L’Oreal reached out to work with me in 2021 (during my first year of uni). L’Oreal was the first major mainstream brand to notice what I was doing online, so for them to reach out directly was mind-blowing. Since our first collaboration with the Garnier #SheetMaskMoment Face Masks, I’ve become a valued partner with the brand and continue to work closely with them today.

What makes you feel proud about the New Zealand beauty industry?

How far we have come. When I was a kid, especially growing up in small-town Gisborne, I only really had access to brands like Maybelline, LA Girl and Revlon. As the makeup/beauty industry was booming overseas, New Zealand lagged behind a bit. But now, the industry has expanded so much and we have access to almost anything. Businesses like Makeup.co.nz pioneered this expansion, with us now having shops and websites like Mecca, Sephora, Adorebeauty and plenty of smaller retailers around the country.

I also am super-proud of the quality of ingredients in New Zealand-made products. Stand-outs like mānuka honey and kawakawa have taken the mainstream market by storm and have helped launch small businesses such as Ethique.

Which Viva Beauty Awards category are you most looking forward to judging, and why?

Brand Founder of the Year. This category has so many criteria to it and, for me, commercial success is the least of my judgments. I value strong ethics and purpose in a brand founder: why have they chosen to launch their brand and what is their ultimate goal? Money or a better planet?

Unfortunately, brand founders who make the most money tend to receive the loudest applause and I’m looking forward to hopefully shining some light on some unsung heroes.

What will you be looking out for during the judging panel process? What does a stand-out entry look like to you?

I’ll be looking out for innovation– features that push the boundaries of “the norm” and aspects that take risks. I don’t just want to read about why the entry is better than the rest, I want to feel and understand why.

A stand-out entry should stick to the facts and concisely wrap up the entry’s benefits and innovations in a practical way. I won’t fall for alluring adjectives and poetic sentences.

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

I’m looking forward to participating in this historic moment for New Zealand beauty and am most excited to see the public take the hardest choice out of our hands: picking the winners.

Liz Hyun, makeup artist

We’ve been lucky enough to see your expert eye in action at a handful of beauty shoots over the years. Can you share with me some of your career highlights to date?

I’m so thrilled and honoured to be a part of the judging panel. Some of my career highlights include Sydney Fashion Week, makeup direction for numerous shows at NZFW, Seoul Fashion Week, makeup artist for Chaii for the UK/US tour, makeup director for Ciara’s Level Up music video, makeup artist for international dance crew Jam Republic on the TV show Mnet Korea Street Woman Fighter 2, being selected as the New Zealand representative for Fenty Beauty at Sydney Fashion Week and being a two-time award winner of the NZ M.A.C. Cosmetics Artist of the Year.

What makes you feel proud about the New Zealand beauty industry?

New Zealand has this unique, almost familial network where you’re never more than two degrees of separation from anyone. This close-knit environment fosters a spirit of collaboration and mutual support among creatives. As a makeup artist, I’m constantly amazed by how seamlessly we all work together – whether it’s collaborating with photographers, stylists or other beauty professionals. This interconnectedness not only elevates our individual projects but also strengthens the industry as a whole.

In Auckland, I see first-hand how our collaborative vibe drives innovation and keeps the beauty scene fresh and dynamic. We’re not just working side by side; we’re genuinely sharing ideas, learning from one another and pushing each other to grow. This synergy leads to exciting new trends and creative breakthroughs that are uniquely reflective of our local culture and values.

Which Viva Beauty Awards category are you most looking forward to judging, and why?

I’m the most excited about the makeup artist of the year category. Over the years I have met and worked with incredible artists in New Zealand. I feel so honoured and grateful to be a part of celebrating the talent of these individuals. There can never be enough platforms to showcase their amazing work.

What will you be looking out for during the judging panel process? What does a stand-out entry look like to you?

Creativity, versatility, impact and innovation. I’m looking forward to feeling inspired by all the different entries.

Ashleigh Cometti, Viva beauty editor

You’ve spent the last 13 years writing about beauty, four of which have been spent as Viva’s beauty editor. Can you share with me some of your career highlights to date?

It may sound cliché but being appointed as Viva’s beauty editor was a pivotal moment for me. I’ve always loved beauty writing, a passion which was fostered while working for publications like New Zealand Weddings and Remix, but the ultimate goal had always been to see my name in Viva. I still remember the first issue that had my name listed on the inside, I kept it and it still lives in my office today. I love the pace and variety of my role – no two days are ever the same, whether I’m travelling to Australia to visit House of Sephora or am head down in the office filing my next skincare feature. Being able to trial new product launches and test-drive treatments ahead of time is a privilege that will never be lost on me. To work alongside some of the industry’s most respected lifestyle journalists is a dream realised, too.

Launching the Viva Beauty Awards is a real highlight. I’ve had this concept on my radar since 2021. Being able to finally bring this to life alongside our incredible creative, marketing and commercial teams has been a massive undertaking but so worth it to shine a light on our local and international beauty scene.

What makes you feel proud about the New Zealand beauty industry?

For the longest time, it felt like Aotearoa was the last place in the world to receive the next “big thing” in beauty, so I feel immensely proud that we’ve flipped the narrative and are now known for our pioneering spirit across a multitude of beauty categories, especially skincare and body care. Rather than wait for the next raft of beauty innovations to come to us, we were head down creating our own. I love that many of these brands were born out of a problem to solve. Whether that’s a mission to conserve more water, to seek out ingredients that won’t disrupt hormones or are safe for use in pregnancy, it’s further proof that Kiwi ingenuity can put us on the world map.

Beyond this, I love the passion and tenacity of our local beauty creatives. Many of them have been recognised internationally and taken out the top prize for their respective craft time and again, while others have worked with the biggest celebrities or showcased their skills on the runway. It takes a lot of hard work to build a reputation and trust, and I’m so proud that we have so many incredible artists who weren’t afraid to go the extra mile and share their talent with the world.

Which Viva Beauty Awards category are you most looking forward to judging, and why?

All of them! This year’s Viva Beauty Awards has been my baby and I feel so excited about all 25 categories.

What will you be looking out for during the judging panel process? What does a stand-out entry look like to you?

I’m looking forward to getting together with our amazing judges next week to discuss all the entries. We’ve been overwhelmed by the response so far and I’m so grateful to everyone who has taken the time to enter their products or people. We certainly have our work cut out for us but I know that together we’ll be able to find five incredible finalists per category.

To me, a stand-out product entry will highlight why the world needs it – the beauty industry is flooded with innovations every year so it’s important to establish the why. I’m hoping to unearth something different or disruptive, the brand, product or person who isn’t afraid to pursue their own path and connect with consumers on a deeper, more meaningful level.

Stacey Fraser, cosmetic chemist

Your experience in cosmetic chemistry has rendered you the formulator on speed dial for some of the country’s top body and skincare brands. Can you share with me some of your career highlights to date?

As far as innovation goes, I co-founded Essence of Humanity, a socially conscious skincare brand that successfully raised more than $120,000 to support the African charity So They Can. This initiative highlights her ability to link business success with philanthropic efforts. I also mentored and collaborated with a local disability group to launch Beauty & Bloom, a brand catering to unique needs and empowering individuals with disabilities, marking a significant contribution to the beauty industry. As an educator at the University of Canterbury, I am mentoring and inspiring students, significantly contributing to the industry’s growth by guiding graduates into successful careers. I have a passion for sustainability, I worked with Pacific Island communities on the research and development of local and heritage ingredients, emphasising sustainability and showcasing the potential of Pacific regions in personal care. I’ve held various leadership roles, including a board membership at Cosmetics New Zealand. Overseas, I participated as a speaker and judge at international events like In-Cosmetics Thailand, promoting innovation in natural and naturally inspired personal care products from New Zealand. I’m also proud of the pro-bono mentoring and support for brands aimed at causes such as breast cancer education and mental health initiatives within the personal care industry.

What makes you feel proud about the New Zealand beauty industry?

We have brands that are globally recognised and have longevity, that we are innovative and early adopters and we are inspired by nature because we are surrounded by nature.

Which Viva Beauty Awards category are you most looking forward to judging, and why?

Best Home Fragrance Scent, because it is such an evolving category from making a space smell good to creating a space of aroma olfactory wellness (fostering that mind/body connection) to enhance mood and brain function.

What will you be looking out for during the judging panel process? What does a stand-out entry look like to you?

An authentic application and an impassioned plea that winning this award could be a game-changer to their brand, and that, when reviewed, the product matches what it says.

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

It is such a privilege and a huge responsibility to be asked to be a part of these inaugural awards and I look forward to seeing all the entries that have been submitted and that everyone should be proud of their products and contribution to our thriving industry.

