With a unique history and Gallic foundations, the Akaroa region is fertile with inspiration and architectural tradition — all of which inspired the design of this timeless Takamatua dwelling. The brief called for classic, coastal France, which translates to natural materials, traditional elements (the oak beams are 150 years old, reclaimed from an old French barn) and an array of modern comforts.

The owners of this stunning new home wanted to remove a tired old bach from their site by the sea and build a new comfortable warm house that would suit them for their retirement and family for years to come.

The couple, Kim and Lance, were very specific with the theme — timeless French coastal. They felt this would sit perfectly in the landscape of Takamatua, close to Akaroa.

Photo / Nic Curragh

Finding a balance between French historical and a new build was challenging but achievable, says their designer, Angelique Armstrong of Armstrong Interiors.

“The setting by the sea allowed this look to work in harmony with the existing surrounding homes.”

Photo / Nic Curragh

She says a strong characteristic of the style was to use natural products — natural bluestone, cedar, timbers and copper.

The flooring was an exciting challenge because the detail and planning for this was down to the millimetre.

The layout started at the entrance and ran through to the end of the kitchen.

The challenge was ensuring the kitchen design and island sat balanced and symmetrical on the floor and in balance with the ceiling beams above — these constraints were integral to the kitchen’s design.

Photo / Nic Curragh

The island matches the hues from the ocean outside, while the feature lighting pendants reflect the glass of old Japanese shipping buoys.

The same joinery package and design run throughout the storage and laundry/mudroom designs, walk-in wardrobe and bathroom vanities.

Photo / Nic Curragh

Another design feature was the structural element of the main house which frames the kitchen and entrance.

This is comprised of 150-year-old French oak timber beams that were reclaimed from an old barn in France. They span more than 15 metres on each side of the room. They’re wire brushed, with a natural raw finish.

Photo / Nic Curragh

Says the designer: "We purchased the beams some years ago and were just waiting to use them on a project like this — bringing balance of a slight rustic French look into the classic coastal living.

"It was a satisfying challenge to find modern fittings that worked well in the interiors in terms of colour and texture."

“It was a satisfying challenge to find modern fittings that worked well in the interiors in terms of colour and texture.”

Photo / Nic Curragh

The bathrooms also feature a relaxing, yet highly detailed cohesive finish.

“The design and detailed finish of the home is crafted and finished in the highest quality with no expense spared.”

Interiors by Angelique Armstrong, Armstrong Interiors

