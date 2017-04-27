Crayfish & Parmesan Spaghetti

Using the very freshest of ingredients, this crayfish spaghetti served with the salty, sharp flavour of parmesan, makes for a sophisticated yet super simple dish. If crayfish isn’t available, large banana prawns make a great alternative. I love to serve this dish for friends as a relaxed lunch, with a glass or two of wine.
Serves 4
- Cook the spaghetti as per packet instructions.
- In a large frying pan heat the oil. Add the garlic and ginger cooking for 2 minutes until fragrant. Add the spring onions, tomatoes, wine, lime and crayfish cooking for 3 or 4 minutes until the crayfish is just cooked. Add the cream and spinach heating through. Toss through the hot spaghetti, grated parmesan and season.
- Serve hot, garnished with extra parmesan and freshly ground pepper.