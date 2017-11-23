Food & Drink

Spiral Vegetables Recipe With Seeds & Nuts

By Angela Casley
Viva
Spiral-cut vegetables mix for a crunchy and fresh salad. Photo / Babiche Martens

Serving up a mix of raw vegetables is always a winner as the flavours are at their pure best. I have made spiralled raw vegetables and served them with a simple, tasty dressing along with seeds and nuts to add a crunchy texture. This salad particularly well alongside barbecued meat or a freshly baked quiche on a sunny day.

SPIRAL VEGETABLES WITH SEEDS AND NUTS

Serves 4

3 courgettes

1 carrot

1 stick celery

½ cucumber

1 cup baby spinach leaves

1 avocado, cut into cubes

1 cup mixed toasted nuts and seeds

½ cup fennel fronds

Salt and pepper
Dressing

¼ cup olive oil

1 tsp sesame oil

2 Tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp grated ginger

1 Tbsp honey
  1. Make the dressing. Shake together the oils, lemon juice, ginger and honey in a small jar.
  2. Using a spiraliser, make the vegetables into spirals. Alternatively, use a potato peeler then slice into strips.
  3. Combine the vegetables, spinach leaves, avocado, nuts, seeds, fennel, salt and pepper in a large bowl
  4. Mix the salad with the dressing and serve.

