Spiral Vegetables Recipe With Seeds & Nuts

Serving up a mix of raw vegetables is always a winner as the flavours are at their pure best. I have made spiralled raw vegetables and served them with a simple, tasty dressing along with seeds and nuts to add a crunchy texture. This salad particularly well alongside barbecued meat or a freshly baked quiche on a sunny day.
Serves 4
- Make the dressing. Shake together the oils, lemon juice, ginger and honey in a small jar.
- Using a spiraliser, make the vegetables into spirals. Alternatively, use a potato peeler then slice into strips.
- Combine the vegetables, spinach leaves, avocado, nuts, seeds, fennel, salt and pepper in a large bowl
- Mix the salad with the dressing and serve.