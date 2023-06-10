Pasture owner and chef Ed Verner. Photo / Josh Griggs

Award-winning Auckland restaurant Pasture, which has only seven seats, has closed after seven years.

In a statement on social media, Pasture’s owner Ed Verner said the closure was due to “personal reasons” and that his partner was receiving specialist treatment for a health issue.

All staff had been paid in full and were being supported to find new employment, and all customers with deposits for existing reservations would be refunded on an ongoing basis, he wrote.

The restaurant was also in discussions with suppliers and stakeholders, and had been “trying to find an alternative solution alongside the landlord”.

Guests visiting the Parnell restaurant were seated facing the kitchen, with three set times for dining on Wednesday-Saturday. The restaurant offered a seasonal tasting menu that lasted around three hours and a local wine list.

Pasture was named Metro Restaurant of the Year in 2019 and has been awarded three hats by Cuisine magazine.

In a 2016 review, Jesse Mulligan visited the Nordic-style restaurant for the Herald’s Viva magazine and labelled it “world class”, giving it a perfect rating.

“I would like to thank everyone who has been involved in making Pasture such a huge success. All the staff, suppliers, and guests past and present who have made it what it is,” Verner wrote.

“In fact, the beginning of this year was the busiest few months we have ever had, with people coming from all over the world, including England, Germany and New York.”

In 2019, Pasture won big at the Metro restaurant awards, including being named Restaurant of the Year. Verner was named Best Chef, and Pasture also won the best fine-dining category, the best dish and runner-up for best drinks list.

“I have been so proud to have created a high end six seat fine diner with a bar, a cafe, a bakery and a neo bistro run by one superb team, in one building.

“Further, I am grateful to New Zealand, my adopted home, for which I would not have ever had the opportunity to create such a special restaurant,” the statement read.

Verner has been approached for comment.