A truly intimate assortment of advice.

There’s nothing more personal than what’s underneath our clothes. Underwear is intimate by name and nature, and we all have distinctive preferences when it comes to our smalls — some value robust practicality, while others relish something sensual. Regardless, knickers need to be up to the task.

Some brands might sound good, or have a trendy Instagram feed, but is what they make actually comfortable? With so many pairs on the market, it’s hard to know where to start when it comes to refreshing your rotation.

A trip to the store doesn’t go amiss, nor do real-life recommendations, so with that in mind, I reached out to some friends of Viva — people who dress well, have active lives, or have particular tastes — with one question: what underwear are you wearing?

My favourite undies are made by Nisa, in my hometown Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington. They’re made from organic cotton and stitched by women from refugee and migrant backgrounds. I just find companies like Nisa an absolute inspiration, and they’ve also nailed their product quality and fit. I only ever buy black. The Quinn is my favourite for everyday super-comfy wear, and for working out (so I don’t have a VPL) I wear their Marilyn style. — Gosia Piatek, Kowtow founder

I've discovered the holy grail of underwear — Allbirds. Made from a combo of merino wool and eucalyptus tree fibres, these babies are moisture-wicking and odour-resistant, keeping you feeling fresh and dry even if you're the sweaty type (like me). Plus, they're lightweight and breathable, so you can wear them all day without feeling like you're suffocating. And the best part? Allbirds is all about sustainability and ethical production. So, you can feel good about your purchase and in your undies. Win-win! — Dwayne Rowsell, former Black Stick and founder of Studio Box

I’m not one to keep up with the latest trends nor splurge big on the ‘it’ brands. I have tested and trialled a lot of well-known and reputable brands when it comes to most things yoga, though. I feel most at home and in my skin teaching or practising yoga in Kmart Anko’s seamless thong. For days where I feel I would like more support (such as during my time of month), I opt for the seamless midi brief; the bamboo-blend viscose, nylon and elastane combo it’s made from makes it light, invisible, comfortable and like a hug and a half. It’s reasonably priced, goes well with any tights I wear, and does not wear out with weekly washes. I like to match these with the seamfree and wirefree crop bra — there’s no straps to adjust, the cups are removable, the shoulder strap is light yet sturdy and the style equally covers and complements my chest and back, while still keeping everything in place, regardless of the style and pace of my yoga flow. Five out of five sun salutations from me for Anko. — Reha Kumar, yoga teacher

I literally only wear one style and buy it in bulk: Nancy Ganz bamboo waisted brief. My favourite underwear ever. It has taken me years to find the perfect pair and here she is. A lightweight bamboo that’s breathable and feels like a soft but slightly firm hug every day; she’s supportive and comfortable — all you need. It’s like non-shapewear shapewear and makes me feel supported but not restrained. The best. — Jess Grubiša, Mi Piaci and Merchant 1948 brand and marketing manager

For me, my underwear needs to be comfortable and provide a good foundation for the clothes on top. I also walk to and from work, so always factor that into my decision too. I like a full brief; it needs to have a high waist — with enough coverage at the back that there is no riding up — and a high cotton content is essential. I’ve tried many different styles and brands, but currently, my favourites are some Bendon briefs I picked up during a visit to Farmers on Queen St. They have plenty of coverage, the elasticated waist and leg openings are unobtrusive without lacking any hug, and with a 95 per cent cotton content they’re really breathable. A classic, and still some of the best briefs I’ve found. — Emma Gleason, Viva commercial editor

I like nude, white and black underwear, and occasionally I love wearing Agent Provocateur. Primarily, comfort and ease inform my undergarments during a busy week, but I love to wear something intimate and special when I go out. I like to feel sensual — taking time to nurture my skin, spray a scent, and lingerie inspires my femininity. Kye Intimates are stocked locally at Underlena. And I like Skin organic cotton thongs for daily wear. — Mahsa Willis, fashion designer and founder of Mahsa

For the longest time, my underwear collection was haphazard and off-brand, including some inherited and shockingly threadbare jockstraps which were less practical and more theatrical — like, cosplaying as a sporting jock for hookups who don’t know me enough to question it. There was also a time when I stopped wearing any underwear as an experiment, but the chaffing was unconscionable. It’s only recently I’ve taken the path of least resistance and started stocking my drawers with generic Calvins, usually purchased from Farmers because, you know, convenience. Black is my preference. Though like black sheets, there’s one substance it tends to highlight rather than camouflage, which is the trade-off for branded confidence. — Samuel Te Kani, author, artist and co-host of podcast Rats in the Gutter

I work as a bread baker; my job is very physical, and in summer also really hot, so comfort is paramount. As I have 4am wake-ups, I always lay my clothes — including undies and socks — out the night before to make getting ready in the early hours slightly easier. I find it easier to have multiple of the same type of outfits and underwear to wear throughout the week, so I don’t need to think too much about what to prepare — it’s nice to also have some colour to put on, it kind of cheers up those dark mornings. In general, to work I now wear Videris mid-cut bikini daily; I find the fabric super-soft and comfy and the bikini is the most naturally comfortable shape for me to work in. I started with a few of these bikinis and quickly purchased more for their comfort. I also love Hanro cotton midi briefs, but have fewer of these and wear them less often. — Maya Handley, baker and founder of Florets Bakery in Grey Lynn

When I first started at my job, the girls were always raving about the Allbirds undies and I quite honestly thought it was all fake hype. Then I got given a pair of the thongs to try and boom — absolute game-changer. The cut is so good, makes you feel sexier than when your crush likes the Instagram story you posted for them. Oh, and P.S., even though it’s a thong, you quite literally forget you’re wearing them sometimes… Which is very rare of the cut lol. — Yawynne Yem, showroom manager and PR account manager, Showroom 22

I’m a thong girl till I die. I love everything about them — especially ones that come up quite high and fit tight in the front, but have enough stretch in the elastic so that they don’t cut in on the sides. I’m a sucker for the way the G intersects at the top of my butt and is almost completely invisible from the back. But most of all, I love the way you can’t feel them at all. I’m definitely not setting any trends by raving about the Heidi Klum Clemence Thong from Bendon, but it’s not about that. I like my thongs how I like most things: reliable, secure, cute. I’d say four out of seven days of the week I am mincing about in one of these in either grey, black or beige. I also can’t not give special mention to my Bettina Thong by Araks (which I bought from the incredible New Zealand-owned Underlena). It has been on high rotation for about two years now and I promise you when I say that donning a hot-pink thong on a weekday makes you a more confident and decisive individual. G-bangers 4ever. — Jane Davis, production manager, producer and model