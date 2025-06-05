Seasonal slip-ons, mules and slippers that meet the easy-wearing brief.

“Super important question, what are the shoes that we’re leaving at the door now? That are like go-to, go with everything, easy?”

That’s how London-based content creator and creative director Alison Hope Murray started a TikTok video seeking easy-wearing shoe recommendations. She’s apparently not the only one on the hunt: the video has racked up 1.4 million views.

While some people build their outfits from the shoe up, for others, like Alison, they’re the last piece of the puzzle, decided on as you walk out the door.

“The highest accolade I can give to a pair of shoes,” Alison says “it’s something that is pretty much guaranteed to go with every single outfit that I chuck on”

Pairs that meet this brief are referred to as “door shoes”, left in the entryway because they’re so often called upon. You can’t just kick off any pair and call them door shoes though. Alison clarified she wanted options with “no laces, no velcro, none of that, I just want to put my foot in them.”

#birkenstocks #bostonclogs ♬ original sound - Alison Hope Murray @alisonhopemurray I need to break up with my Boston clogs but what do I replace them with?? I have persevered but we are not meant to be in a long term relationship. I don’t think we even should have dated. They are too beige, too chunky, too uncomfortable and also now too worn out. I think my foot is about to actually go through the sole anyway. Please send ideas before I loose the will to live on page 29 of google shopping. #midsizeootd

Alison, who is Australian, said two styles are her go-to options down under.

“There’s always an Arizona Birkenstock, or a Haviana flip flop.” But, in the UK, she favours something that covers her toes.

Given Aotearoa’s geographically southern locale, and the fact we’re entering the cold and damp season, opting for closed coverings will likely stand you in good stead. Think of these options with ease of entry as the type of thing you’d wear for dashes that in summer might be barefoot. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Below you’ll find 15 throw-on-and-go options, perfect for times when you have to dash out the door. But these slip-on solutions aren’t just for the time-poor, there will be options that suit those with mobility issues, and pregnant people as well.

There are dressy and off-duty options, but all should meet one of Hope Murray’s core criteria, having features that help avoid the dreaded “toe-scrunch”.

Designed for hiking, these puffed-up pull-ons have a removable contoured sock liner that offers a plush feel underfoot. On the outside they have a rubber tip to add durability and traction when tackling unstable terrain, say between the back door and washing line.

E8 by Miista mules, $549 from Head Over Heels

These brown mules are decidedly more dressy than your run-of-the-mill slip-on, but still easy-wearing. Double contrast stitching and piped detailing soften the hard edges of the square toe. Internally, a hidden elastic gusset aids a secure fit.

Technically these Moroccan made clogs are made for wearing in the garden, but they boast a bevvy of features that justify wearing further afield. They’re waterproof for a start, which becomes invaluable on rainy days. Garden Objects suggests ordering these in one size smaller than your usual as they have a roomy fit crafted in 100% recycled plastic.

Originally released in the early 2000s as a style for martial arts practice, these Taekwondo slippers are enjoying a revival in popularity among lovers of sleek, low-profile sneakers, though this colourway is not low profile, with a loud cow print leather and pony hair finish.

While these leather Mary Janes transgress Alison’s “no velcro” edict, their simple single strap and wide opening are seamless enough to justify their inclusion in our eyes.

A special collaboration between New Zealand design studio Commonplace and Dunedin-based shoemakers McKinlays has produced these timeless shoes with quality and craftsmanship at the core of the concept.

Vans have taken a “no laces, no problems” to footwear since launching their signature slip-on silhouette in 1979. 46 years later, they’re still a go-to for versatility of wear and reliable comfort.

Moccasin up top, rugged sneaker underneath. A zip closure along the top ridge of these Nikes offers ease of wear and a limestone-esque rubber sole brings the cosiness down to earth.

Water-friendly slides are a no-brainer addition to a summer wardrobe but these water-friendly shoes are a great option for winter beach trips too because sand and mud can simply be hosed off. A rippled and bobbled tread provides secure traction across wet surfaces and a textured insole helps prevent blisters.

These mules have a hybrid air-cushioned sole fused from lightweight EVA and durable PVC. A supple suede outer is designed to be styled in summer and out of the conventional season with an adjustable strap for a secure fit over socks.

They’ve made a name for themselves for their performance shoes, but this futuristic footwear option from Hoka is aimed at post-run recovery sessions, when you need to take a load off your toes. An insulated puff upper; knit ankle collar and protective toe bumper will come in handy whenever you crave comfort.

Camper say the eye-catching bulbous design of these leather slip-ons draws design inspiration from the rocky Tramuntana mountains of Mallorca, where the brand was founded.

Anyone who has attempted to force their feet into a pair of sneakers using gravity and a kicking motion as they head out the door will see the appeal of this open-healed sneaker design. Adding to the agile attraction is Salomon’s signature quick-lacing system which has one-pull tightening and never unties or has loose ends.

The Birkenstock Naples is the men’s version of their semi-open Buckley clog. A cushioning midsole made from EVA and an outsole made from genuine rubber promote stability and comfort that will see you right on short sojourns.

The market is flooded with high-tech, and spec slip-on shoes, but none are as classic as these shower-friendly Adidas sandals.

More Viva shops

From artsy accessories to staples of the season.

From Neckerchiefs To Mittens, Here Are 20 Autumn Accessories To Brighten Your Day. This collection of autumn accessories will bring a bit of colour to a monochromatic wardrobe.

Bauhaus-Inspired Homeware & Clothing To Add A Touch Of Artistic Flair To Your Everyday. Picks inspired by the aesthetics and principles of the Bauhaus style.

Autumn Fashion: 9 Chic Ways To Reinvent Your Wardrobe For The New Season. From rugby jerseys to handmade knitwear, what to wear and invest in as the temperatures cool requires some thoughtful consideration.

Beat The Autumnal Breeze With These Sweeping Long Skirts. They will shelter you from the cold and sway in the wind.