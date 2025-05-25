Shoo away the winter blues with this sunny dessert serving
Coconut and pineapple exude tropical vibes. Whether you’re enjoying it as a slice of cake or warming it up to produce a pudding, this treat is super moist and delicious. It’s a great choice if you want to prepare it the day before. Don’t rush the process of caramelising the brown sugar.
COCONUT, PINEAPPLE & BROWN SUGAR CAKE
Serves 8
1 ½ cups dark brown sugar 400g can of coconut cream 2 cups plain flour ¼ tsp baking soda 1 cup shredded coconut 2 Tbsp melted butter 2 eggs 1 tsp vanilla ½ cup reserved pineapple juice 220g can pineapple pieces
To decorate Tropical fruit Toasted coconut
- Preheat the oven to 175C. Line the base and sides of a 22cm tin with baking paper.
- To make the caramel, place the brown sugar in a frying pan over low heat. Stir until it melts and becomes caramel, which takes about 10 minutes. Pour in the coconut cream. It may clump, so continue heating and stirring until it is smooth. Remove from heat and let it cool to room temperature.
- Combine the flour, baking soda, and shredded coconut in a large bowl. Mix the melted butter, eggs, vanilla, and reserved pineapple juice in a jug. Pour this mixture into the dry ingredients and caramel mixture, ensuring everything is well combined. Gently fold the pineapple pieces, then pour the batter into the tin.
- Bake for 50 minutes or until springy in the middle.
- Allow it to cool before serving with ice cream and garnish with your favourite topping.