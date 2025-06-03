Surprise your guests with these mini lava cakes filled with homemade lemon curd.
Never throw away egg yolks; they’re excellent for making mayonnaise or adding to omelettes. With this dessert, surprise your guests with the delicious curd oozing from the middle. They taste great the next day, too.
CITRUS CURD LAVA MERINGUES Makes 10
Mini cakes ¾ cup olive oil 1 cup sugar 2 egg 1 Tbsp orange zest 1 Tbsp lemon zest ¼ cup citrus juice 1 cup yoghurt 1 ½ cups self-rising flour
Lemon curd 100g butter, cubed 3 eggs, whisked Zest and juice 3 lemons 180g sugar
Meringue 2 egg whites ½ cup sugar
- Preheat the oven to 170C. Grease and line the base of 10 muffin tins.
- Whisk the oil, sugar, eggs, zest, juice and yoghurt in a bowl. Gently fold in the flour. Spoon the mixture into the tins. Bake for 18 to 20 minutes or until cooked. Remove from the oven and let cool before taking them out of the tins.
- For the curd, combine the butter, eggs, zest, juice and sugar in a bowl set over simmering water, cooking for 40 minutes until it thickens. Remove from heat and allow to cool.
- Cut a small piece off the top of the cakes and scoop out half of the filling. Don’t discard it; it’s perfectly edible. Spoon some lemon curd into the centre and replace the top.
- To prepare the meringue, whisk the egg whites in a bowl until stiff peaks form. Gradually mix in the sugar until it’s fully incorporated. Spread the meringue over and around the little cakes.
- If you have a blowtorch, brown the outsides and serve. Alternatively, you can quickly blast them under the grill.