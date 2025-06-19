Whip up this lovely loaf for an easy and filling snack.
We all love a quick recipe where you throw everything into a processor and blitz it to combine. This is best enjoyed fresh; slice it with a bit of butter or simply dust it with icing sugar and enjoy.
BANANA, TOFU AND PRUNE LOAF Makes one loaf
200g silken tofu 2 eggs 1 cup prunes 1 tsp ground ginger 1 ripe banana 2 Tbsp melted coconut oil ½ cup flour ½ cup ground almonds 1 tsp baking powder 100g melted chocolate
- Preheat the oven to 170C. Line a 1-litre loaf tin with baking paper.
- Combine the tofu, eggs, prunes, ginger, banana, and coconut oil in a food processor and blend until smooth. Next, add the flour, almonds, baking powder, and melted chocolate, then blend again.
- Pour the mixture into the loaf tin, smoothing the top. Bake for 45 minutes or until just set in the middle. Remove from the oven and allow to cool before slicing.