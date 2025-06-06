Finger limes add a burst of flavour to this white chocolate mousse.
The oranges used to serve this dish could be halved to make them smaller and help the mixture stretch further. The finger limes add a little sour burst to contrast with the sweet chocolate.
ORANGE AND WHITE CHOCOLATE MOUSSE Serves 4
200g white chocolate, chunks 2 Tbsp coconut oil 1 Tbsp orange zest 300ml cream 4 oranges for filling
To garnish Orange slices 2 finger limes, flesh removed Optional, caramelised nuts
- Combine the chocolate, coconut oil, zest and 100ml of cream in a bowl. Set the bowl over a pot of simmering water, ensuring it doesn’t touch the water. Stir and heat the mixture until the chocolate is smooth. Remove and let it cool to room temperature.
- Trim the tops off the oranges and scoop out the insides, saving the juice for drinking or for enjoying the fruit. Slice a small piece from the bottom to ensure the oranges sit flat.
- Whip the remaining cream until soft peaks form. Fold it through the chocolate mixture. Spoon it into the oranges and allow to set in the fridge for at least 3 hours or overnight.
- To serve, garnish with orange slices, finger limes and nuts if desired, or serve as is.