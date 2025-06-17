Food & Drink

Beetroot & Chocolate Brownie Recipe


By Angela Casley
nzme
Beetroot and chocolate brownie. Photo / Babiche Martens

Serve these brownies warm for a sweet finish to your meal.

It might be just another brownie recipe, but it is extra moist and doubles as a warm dessert when served with a scoop of ice cream. The raspberries balance out the scrumptious flavours.

BEETROOT AND CHOCOLATE BROWNIE

Makes 20 slices
200g butter

200g dark chocolate

1 cup grated raw beetroot

4 eggs

1 tsp vanilla essence

1½ cups flour

½-1 cup frozen raspberries
  1. Preheat the oven to 175C. Line a 20 x 30cm tin with baking paper.
  2. Place the butter and chocolate in a large pot and heat slowly until smooth.
  3. Take off the heat and stir in the beetroot, eggs, vanilla and flour until well combined. Pour the mixture into the tin and dot the raspberries on top.
  4. Bake for 30 minutes. Remove and cool before removing from the tin and cutting into squares.

