Serve these brownies warm for a sweet finish to your meal.
It might be just another brownie recipe, but it is extra moist and doubles as a warm dessert when served with a scoop of ice cream. The raspberries balance out the scrumptious flavours.
BEETROOT AND CHOCOLATE BROWNIE Makes 20 slices
200g butter 200g dark chocolate 1 cup grated raw beetroot 4 eggs 1 tsp vanilla essence 1½ cups flour ½-1 cup frozen raspberries
- Preheat the oven to 175C. Line a 20 x 30cm tin with baking paper.
- Place the butter and chocolate in a large pot and heat slowly until smooth.
- Take off the heat and stir in the beetroot, eggs, vanilla and flour until well combined. Pour the mixture into the tin and dot the raspberries on top.
- Bake for 30 minutes. Remove and cool before removing from the tin and cutting into squares.