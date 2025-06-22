In this fortnightly series, Viva’s resident dining-out editor shares advice on where and what to eat.

Email Jesse at Viva@nzherald.co.nz

Jesse,

Thank you for visiting our very favourite restaurant, Mijita, on your recent trip to the Bay. Did you discover any other good eating spots while you were down here?

Sarah

Havelock North

Hi Sarah,

I'll be honest, we were on a family weekend with tightly choreographed sporting and social obligations. But I got great takeaway pizzas from Alessandro's, can highly recommend the fish and chips from Havelock North Fish, and had a lovely brunch-on-the-go from Cupple in Hastings, attached to Ya Bon bakery and accessible through a sunny courtyard out the back (once my wife had bought up most of the merchandise at Real World dispensary).

Off the Track Restaurant in Havelock North, which is great for large groups. Photo / Glenn Taylor

We also had a (usually much-dreaded) group dinner on the Saturday night. If you think it’s complicated splitting a bill for six, have sympathy for us - there were 80 of us! But after some research, we settled in at Off The Track, a mega restaurant just out of Havelock, which was fantastic. Few kitchens in the world could do a good job of serving that many people (half of them children) at once, but they did it without breaking a sweat, and didn’t even mind us putting on a group quiz part-way through. There are amazing views, a huge backyard for kids to run around in, and the food is good.

Hi Jesse,

What are your favourite places in Parnell? We’ve just moved into a rental this side of town and don’t want to waste our money on non-Mulligan-approved food!

Steve and Kelly

Hi guys,

If it was me, I’d make Rhu my local. It’s the best breakfast in Auckland, but they also serve thoughtful, unique and beautiful evening meals. Cornelia is a lovely Italian wine bar with authentic grazing options - it takes a bit of finding, but you’ll get there. I’m overdue at Gerome, but it was solid when I last visited and I’m hearing great things.

At the lower end, I have a soft spot for both Everest (Nepalese) and Rumi (Persian) but hey, if you are looking for somewhere you can have a special dinner, you must go to Tala, which has always been brilliant but has just secured the services of Tommy Hope (ex-Sid at The French Cafe) as its new head chef. The approach will stay the same (loving high-end tributes to Samoan classics), but the move frees up owner/chef Henry Onesomo to take other parts of the restaurant experience to new heights. I’m excited about it. Perhaps I’ll see you guys there!

Jesse,

Any favourite casual spots in your hometown, Hamilton? It's a while since you've mentioned it - hope you haven't forgotten us.

Colin

Hi Colin,

Nope, haven’t forgotten you. In fact, I’m back at any opportunity.

I love Rice Rice Baby in Hamilton East (and Mount Maunganui, I see), and not just because it’s named after one of the great pop culture moments of my teenage years. They do a mostly Vietnamese menu where the food is simple, clean and delicious. Last time I was there, I loved the fried cauliflower and split a great bowl of pho with my father-in-law.

Rice Rice Baby in Hamilton East serves simple and delicious Vietnamese food.

I love the look of Reggies, the pizzeria in the MADE building, also in Hamilton East, but haven’t been there yet. The owners have all sorts of iconic bars and eateries around the city and I’m in love with the burgers they do at Last Place in Collingwood St. This is mostly a music venue and taproom, but the kitchen is a great secret - some chefs with incredible big restaurant credentials who’ve devoted themselves to doing the best burgers. Pop in for a jug and a bite next time you get the opportunity.

