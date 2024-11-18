A favourite in Donna Hay’s home, she shares the recipe for these nutty, chewy treats in her new cookbook Too Easy.

If you love an almond croissant as much as my boys do, you’ll understand why they begged me to make a cookie version. (And these are a situation on social media apparently!) I can confirm they are crazy delicious – you should bake a batch immediately.

CHEWY ALMOND COOKIES RECIPE Makes 22 cookies

250g unsalted butter, melted 250g unsalted butter, melted 1 cup (240g) firmly packed brown sugar 1 cup (240g) firmly packed brown sugar 1 cup (220g) caster (superfine) sugar 1 cup (220g) caster (superfine) sugar 1 cup (120g) almond meal (ground almonds) 1 cup (120g) almond meal (ground almonds) 1 egg 1 egg 2 tsp vanilla extract 2 tsp vanilla extract 2 cups (300g) plain (all-purpose) flour 2 cups (300g) plain (all-purpose) flour 1 tsp baking powder 1 tsp baking powder 1¼ cups (135g) flaked almonds 1¼ cups (135g) flaked almonds Pure icing (confectioner’s) sugar, for dusting Pure icing (confectioner’s) sugar, for dusting

Combine the butter, brown sugar, caster sugar, almond meal, egg and vanilla in a bowl. Sift over the flour and baking powder and stir to combine. Place the flaked almonds on a plate. Roll 2 tablespoonfuls of the cookie dough mixture into balls and roll each ball in the flaked almonds to coat. Place on a large baking tray lined with non-stick baking paper and freeze for 30 minutes or until firm. Preheat oven to 180°C (350°F). In batches, place the chilled cookie balls on a large baking tray lined with non-stick baking paper, allowing for spreading. Bake for 15 minutes or until golden. Allow to cool on the tray. Dust with icing sugar to serve.

Note: If you want to bake these cookies in smaller batches, you can store the cookie dough in your freezer for up to 3 months. Allow the cookie dough balls to stand on the baking trays for 10 minutes before baking.

Too Easy by Donna Hay, $50, published by Fourth Estate.

