An irresistible recipe from the gorgeous new cookbook Persian Feasts: Recipes & Stories from a Family Table.

Chelow kebab transcends regional boundaries and culinary traditions across Iran. It is a meal served in kebab houses, fancy restaurants in metropolitan centres, and modest eateries in villages across the country. And it is often the sole offering at restaurants known as chelow kebabi. Families who rarely venture outside their homes for Persian meals make special outings (and queue) for chelow kebab.

It’s an exquisite dish of skewered charcoal-grilled beef or ground (minced) lamb kebabs, sprinkled with sumac and served with saffron rice, grilled tomatoes, raw onions, fresh herbs and Persian chutneys (torshi).

KEBABS WITH RICE CHELOW KEBAB RECIPE Preparation time: 10 min Preparation time: 10 min Cooking time: 10 min Cooking time: 10 min Serves 8-10

Ingredients ½ tsp ground saffron (optional) ½ tsp ground saffron (optional) 8 medium-small tomatoes 8 medium-small tomatoes 2 cups (1 lb 2 oz/500g) chelow 2 cups (1 lb 2 oz/500g) chelow 1 Tbsp butter (optional) 1 Tbsp butter (optional) 1 egg yolk (optional) 1 egg yolk (optional) Large Persian flatbread (lavash) Large Persian flatbread (lavash) Beef kebabs or ground lamb or beef kebabs Beef kebabs or ground lamb or beef kebabs

For the accompaniments Onions, quartered Onions, quartered Your favourite chutneys Your favourite chutneys Herb platter Herb platter Yoghurt drink with mint Yoghurt drink with mint Ground sumac, for sprinkling Ground sumac, for sprinkling Cucumber-mint yoghurt (optional) Cucumber-mint yoghurt (optional)

Method

In a small bowl, bloom the saffron in 3 tablespoons of hot water, if using. Set aside side. Preheat a grill over high heat. Thread the tomatoes on to a skewer and grill for 6 minutes, turning halfway through cooking time. Place the rice in a bowl. Sprinkle the bloomed saffron water on top and gently mix, until the rice absorbs the saffron and takes on a deep golden colour. Traditionalists will mix butter and egg yolk into the rice. Set aside. Place the Persian flatbread (lavesh) on top. Place the grilled tomatoes, around the kebabs. Serve the accompaniments and the rice on a separate platter.

Persian Feasts: Recipes & Stories From A Family Table by Leila Heller, with co-authors Lila Charif, Laya Khadjavi and Bahar Tavakolian, $70, published by Phaidon. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

More ideas for meat

Rich in flavour and culinary history.

Persian spinach and beef kofta soup. A delicious way to get some extra greens (and protein) into your diet.

A labour of love, this is the lasagne Andreas Papadakis makes at home. Here’s how to make the undertaking more efficient.

Give your lamb leg a leg-up with lemon and rosemary. This aromatic lamb dish features garden-fresh rosemary and plenty of citrus.

How to make the ultimate beef rendang. This luscious and succulent dish is well worth the effort.

Sublime sumac lamb loins with olive and herb salsa. Enjoy these lamb loins however you like — with vegetables, tossed through a salad or in a sandwich.



