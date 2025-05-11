Ponsonby favourite Kol is entering another new chapter, as hospitality duo Sapan and Ruchi Parikh take over the reins from Sid and Chand Sahrawat.

One of Ponsonby’s most recognised restaurants, Kol, will officially change hands on May 21. Hospitality couple Ruchi and Sapan Parikh – already behind North Shore favourites Red Fort and Spice Rack – will take over from Sid and Chand Sahrawat, continuing the flame-fired Indian concept while introducing a few of their own dishes to the menu. The name and fitout will remain the same.

This comes one month after the Sahrawats announced the imminent closure of Kol, citing a tough business environment. The restaurant was due to close on Sunday, May 11. The couple said at the time: “Although Kol was initially a very busy, viable business, the past few months have been tough, and while we’ve made the decision to close, we’re glad we tried – you never know if an idea will succeed unless you try”, says Sid. “We feel the space has potential and would suit other concepts.”

The original plan was to transform Kol into an experimental concept space – Kol Lab – but when the Parikhs submitted their proposal, offering to keep the team, the restaurant’s identity, and build on its foundations, the idea of a transition rather than a reset took shape.

“There’s a difference between mentoring someone and setting them up to succeed,” Chand explains. “When we saw Ruchi and Sapan’s experience and their approach to Kol, it felt like the right fit.”

A selection of dishes set to appear on the new menu at Kol, including cumin glaze short rib, 'Dragon' chicken and Mirchi chicken. Photo / Lewis Hartley

The couple, already well regarded within Auckland’s Indian community, frequently cater major events and are known for their consistent, high-quality cooking. Sid and Chand were familiar with their work. “We’re particular about Indian food, and theirs is genuinely excellent,” says Sid. “Even Chand’s mum approves.”

Key to the decision was the Parikhs’ commitment to retaining the existing Kol team – including head chef Minwoo Kim and bar manager Julia Benton. “That meant everything to us,” says Sid. “It ensures the continuity our regulars expect.”

Having made the tough decision to close Kol, why are the Sahrawats confident the Parikhs will succeed in the same location?

"We're confident that Ruchi and Sapan will take what we've built at Kol and not only maintain it, but also evolve it in exciting new ways," says Chand.

“They already run two very busy restaurants and have the operational flexibility to adapt more easily to the current economic climate. For us, the proximity to Cassia posed some challenges, but they don’t have those constraints, which means they have far more freedom in shaping their offering.

“We’ve always approached the business from a chef-led and creative standpoint, they bring a more operations-focused perspective. With our current chefs maintaining food standards and with our ongoing mentorship and support, we believe their past experience and new learnings will allow Kol to thrive in this new phase.”

Kol head chef Minwoo Kim. Photo / Lewis Hartley, The Hospo Guy

While the concept will remain anchored in Kol’s signature style, the Parikhs plan to introduce new elements, along with a takeaway and delivery offering later in the year.

“We know how much Kol means to people,” says Ruchi. “We’re proud to be building on what’s been created here, and excited to contribute something of our own to its future.”

“It’s an honour to take the reins of a restaurant with such a talented team,” says Ruchi. “We’re keeping the heart of Kol intact, but there are definitely some delicious new dishes on the horizon.”

Find Kol at 23 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby.



