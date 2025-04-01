The couple, who opened the casual bar and eatery in 2022, called the decision to close a ‘tough’ one, but plan to focus on their other businesses - including Cassia which they run in partnership with SkyCity, The French Café, and their Cassia at Home range of curry sauces.

But they aren’t quitting Ponsonby Rd entirely. They plan to set up a hospitality incubator in the KOL premises to help new ventures test the market before launching out on their own.

The Sahrawats are inviting enquiries from hospitality professionals interested in taking over the space - offering a zero lease commitment, use of the fit-out and chattels and mentorship from the couple and Restaurant Association.

Sid Sahrawat: “We feel the space has potential and would suit other concepts”. Photo / NZME

“We feel the space has potential and would suit other concepts,” Sahrawat explained.

“Rather than try our hand at something unfamiliar, we’d prefer to give an opportunity to someone else to discover if their idea will translate in the real world and be profitable, while helping them learn the ropes of launching and running a hospitality business.”

Explaining how the new incubator will work Chand Sahrawat said: “The new operator will keep 100% of their profits, they just pay rent and cover their staffing and production costs”.

A panel of experts including head of the Restaurant Association Marisa Bidois, restaurateur and media personality Al Brown, and owner and editor of Cuisine magazine Kelli Brett will assess applications alongside the Sahrawats. Applications are open now on the KOL website.

Restaurateurs Sid and Chand Sahrawat started Ponsonby-based fine-dining restaurant Sidart in 2009. Picture / Babiche Martens

In 2018 the Sahrawat’s bought The French Cafe in Eden Terrace, rebranding it to Sid at The French Cafe before last year transitioning the business to Anise, a more casual eatery.

The serial restaurateurs started Ponsonby-based fine-dining restaurant Sidart in 2009, in 2021 they sold the business to Lesley Chandra, who had been the head chef of Sid at The French Cafe.

KOL is the latest in a series of Auckland hospitality businesses falling prey to the weak economy.

In July last year one of Auckland’s most famous restaurants SPQR was placed in liquidation. That same month Chapel Bar & Bistro, also in Ponsonby, was placed in receivership after it failed to repay a loan to its co-owner worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.







