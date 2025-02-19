Home / Travel

Revealed: Airline introduces world-class menu from top Kiwi chef

Varsha Anjali
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Renowned chef Sid Sahrawat and Singapore Airlines are pairing up for an exciting sky-high collaboration, writes Varsha Anjali

Sid Sahrawat initially started cooking as a way to get out of school when living in India. Now, he’s a fine dining legend in New Zealand - and he’s set to showcase his world-class culinary talents in an exclusive menu for Singapore Airlines passengers departing from New Zealand.

Chef Sid Sahrawat showcases his world-class culinary talents for Singapore Airlines.
Starting on March 1, passengers in First Class and Business Class

