How Cat Ruka, Executive Director Of Basement Theatre, Makes It Work

At this time of year, as a biting wind whistles up Queen St, Cat Ruka (Ngāpuhi, Waitaha), the executive director of Basement Theatre, warms in the atmosphere of the city centre venue — tucked away just a few levels below the gusty blows.

“I love our winter seasons so much because our operations slow down a bit and the venue turns into a cosy little den. Our bar manager, Joel, brings out the outdoor heaters and his delicious mulled wine made in a crockpot, which has become very popular and anticipated.”

Cat has helmed the ship at Basement Theatre since 2021. She has an extensive background in arts mentorship, advocacy and leadership in Aotearoa — she is halfway through a PhD in decolonial arts leadership, holds a master’s degree in creative and performing arts, co-founded the art activist group D.A.M.N. (Dignity And Money Now), was the artistic director of Tempo Dance Festival, chaired the HER Festival, worked at creative youth organisation Ngā Rangatahi Toa and was a performing arts leader at Manukau Institute of Technology (the list, truly, goes on).

During her time at Basement, Cat has used her expertise to steer through some rough seas. She notes that it was “super-challenging” to navigate a live performance business through Covid, but says “she’s loved every minute of it”.

Basement Theatre during the winter season in 2021. Photo / Ralph Brown

“I currently have the most beautiful team who work hard each day to make the Basement kaupapa come alive, and we have an awesome board that supports us and intrinsically understands the deep value of what we do. I am continuously blown away by what the artists bring to our stages, against all the odds that are stacked against them.”

The programme for the winter/Matariki seasons showcases a diverse range of artistic talents and focus.

Already, the curtains have closed on a number of performances, including an immersive “air travel” experience (Castaway Airlines), a play reading with three different casts (Wine Lips), a one-woman improv show (The Good, the Bad, and the Completely Made Up), a witty examination of Greek mythology (CLAS 103: Greek Mythology), a solo Shakespearean musical (The Tempestuous), a poetry reading in talk show format (The Bitching Hour) and an antidisciplinary call to action (Takatāpui).

Of show ‘The Bitching Hour’, Cat Ruka says: “It’s a poetry reading presented in the form of a talk show and each performance has a different special guest.” Photo / Supplied

The director says that engaging with this scene is one of the highlights of her day-to-day. "I get to be around some of the most adventurous creative expression our city has to offer, and for that, I am hugely grateful."

Cat does highlight that there is one particular event she’s really anticipating this season. “I am most looking forward to what I see as the crown jewel of our winter season — our Matariki wānanga. This is a four-day learning experience for nine emerging Māori artists who work experimentally across a number of creative disciplines.”

Now about halfway through the winter/Matariki season, the executive director highlights the best parts of her work, shouts out the creatives she loves to follow and shares how she likes to wind down.

The Basement event I’m looking forward to is ...

I’m super-pumped for KAFA, a street-style dance show by Mosiana Webster which will be NZSL interpreted. Mosiana is one of Aotearoa’s top krumpers and was recently one of the top 16 named to compete in the world-renowned Red Bull Dance Your Style competition.

A cause I’m passionate about ...

Cultural equity and fair artist remuneration are two things that have been really important to me since I started working professionally in the arts. Over the years I have seen a lot of infrastructural issues in our sector that lead to racism, ableism and socio-economic disparity. I’ve never really been afraid to press against unfair circumstances in our industry and I’ll probably continue to do so until real systemic change happens at a large scale.

‘Minnie&Judy’, a show exploring the secret history of Minnie Dean and Judy Garland, will premiere at Basement on August 15. Photo / Supplied

An energising part of my work includes ...

We get excited when the venue is heaving and overflowing with people and everyone’s having a great time. Being able to make Basement more accessible to more communities has been a real joy, and I just live for those moments when I can look around and see lots of different peeps hanging out and having an unforgettable experience. I also get energised when I see my team members killing it and stepping into their full potential and mana.

I enjoy following NZ creatives like ...

Even though I’ve always worked in live performance, I’m often really inspired by visual artists. Māori artists are killing it in this space right now, and I always keep tabs on the amazing Tyrone Te Waa (Ngāti Tūwharetoa) and Ming Ranginui (Te Ati Haunui-a-Pāpārangi), among others. What I love about Ming and Tyrone is the way that they fearlessly exercise experimentation and innovation within a te ao Māori framework. They embody an indigenous futurism that feels really exciting and vital to the conversation.

I really enjoyed reading ...

Basement’s operations manager, Sam Walsh, also has a publishing company with our friend Dominic Hoey, and they’ve just launched a book of poetry called Talia by Isla Huia (Te Āti Haunui a-Pāpārangi, Uenuku). I’ve been reading a poem each morning and, honestly, I am floored by the talent of this writer. If you’re a lover of poetry, I recommend you get a copy asap.

I’ve been really enjoying a podcast called ...

Is there any other podcast worth mentioning right now than the cult hit Rats in the Gutter? We all know that Johanna Cosgrove and Sam Te Kani are Tāmaki Makaurau’s most lovable gutter rats and I can’t get enough of them.

My favourite place to shop right now ...

I try my best to support local Māori design as much as possible. I’m a sucker for jewellery and accessories, so I often end up at gallery shops and small craft-based stores. I have a few harakeke bags from the store at Corban Estate Arts Centre and I’ve got my eye on one of Kereama Taepa’s taonga at the Auckland Art Gallery.

I love to eat at ...

I love Milenta in Victoria Park. The service and manaaki are on point, the food is delicious and the vibe is electric but not pretentious. It’s a great spot to go to with a group of homegirls when you want to treat yourself. Special mention has to go to the fried parāoa bread on the starter’s menu. Life changing.

Victoria Park’s Milenta blends South American ideas with New Zealand seasonal produce. Photo / Babiche Martens

An artist I have on repeat right now is ...

Te Kahureremoa is one of my favourite sound artists right now. Their album Acts of Service, which has a mix of reo Pākehā and reo Māori, has had a huge presence in my life for the last year. Their song Toro Atu Tō Ringa got me through the final days leading up to my mum’s recent passing. I honestly think they are one of the most gifted Māori musicians we’ll ever see.

My favourite wind-down activity is ...

Spending time with my 9-year-old daughter Lucia Bluebell. Being able to come home and hear all her stories about kura and her dance classes is honestly what I live for. I love it when we’re not too busy on the weekdays and we can just make dinner together, put our jammies on and hang. She has a wicked sense of humour and a very strong pun game, so we often just sit on the couch, crack jokes and belly laugh for hours.