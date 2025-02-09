St Jerome’s Laneway Festival’s style credentials did not disappoint.

Anyone can take pictures of people on the street, but it takes a certain skill to look far and wide at the breadth of fashion on display, particularly in a concentrated area.

At this year’s 2025 St Jerome’s Laneway Festival held on a scorching Waitangi Day in Tāmaki Makaurau, rising photography talent Felix Jackson set out to document the looks that stood out the most amongst a heaving crowd of 30,000 ardent music fans from all over the country.

His previous Street Style – a survey of the looks from some of the New Zealand Fashion Museum’s loyal fans during an open day, showcases Felix’s ability to document outfits that feel personal, with particular attention to the small detail of supporting acts - scarves fashioned into belts, fingerless gloves layered with bracelets, headscarves worn underneath baseball caps, tartan spats worn over platform Cyber boots.

Whether there to pledge allegiance to 365 party girl headliner Charli XCX, fresh from winning three Grammy Awards in LA earlier in the week, or raving out to dance floor euphoria expert Barry Can’t Swim, Laneway proved that music has the power to unite people even in the most uncertain of times.

Fashion can too.

Photo / Felix Jackson

Jake Starrs

How do you take the unofficial Laneway uniform of knee-high leather boots and micro mini-skirts to an entirely new place? The 23-year-old showcases a flair for styling by expertly mixing his Pleasures T-shirt with a Laurence Sabrine mash mini (read our profile on the clever Pōneke-based emerging designer), Sewnar upcycled shorts, and Mothmade jewels earrings. Jake was looking forward to seeing Charli XCX and FCukers perform. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Photo / Felix Jackson

Irā

Refashioned denim with a nod to Y2K was prevalent during the festival. Irā wears a striking embellished Bluemarine top, Roots Canada jeans, Dr Martens boots, and thrifted accessories.

Photo / Felix Jackson

Katniss Tao

The balance of a bikini top, hot pants, and cowboy boots is a fearless combination from the 24-year-old who was most excited to see Djo performing. She wears an I Am Gia top, thrifted shorts and cowboy boots, and a Telfar bag. We love the detail of knee-high socks peeking out from the boots and the medley of silver necklaces is a great touch.

Photo / Felix Jackson

Reena Ojala

While it’s easy to revert to more skin on a hot day, we loved seeing how festival-goers styled looks that did the opposite. A tiered, striped skirt was one of our favourite looks. Worn with a Taobao hat and shirt, and a thrifted hooded cardigan.

Photo / Felix Jackson Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Arcadia Wardley

Clashing prints offer another great way to express yourself, and the 20-year-old mixes a leopard print top with trousers, necklaces (fashioned into a harness) and bracelets she made herself; along with a necklace from her dead grandmother. Her must-watch performance of the day was Joey Valance & Brae.

Photo / Felix Jackson

Bella, Yana and Kaleb

This complementary trio of friends were all there to see Charli XCX. Bella wore a Harley Davidson singlet, Ted Baker shirt, Dr Martens, borrowed sunnies, Status Anxiety bag and a crucifix necklace “from my grandma’s op shop”. Yana opts for ruffled drama in an outfit consisting of pieces from Y2K favourite Juicy Couture, By Bambi, By Far bag and classic Rock platform boots. For Viva cover star Kaleb, they wear a Bluemarine top, thrifted belt, No/Faith trousers, Demonia shoes and Dior sunglasses.

Photo / Felix Jackson

Ra Mahal

They stood out for their clever layering, wearing an outfit consisting of a Formula 7 / Yatchii shirt, Tripp NYC trousers, New Rock boots with thrifted accessories. “I’m here to see 2Hollis!”

Photo / Felix Jackson

Jade Finlay

Taking layering to a new level, we love Jade’s complementary makeup and sense of freedom. She wears an Astroprincess kini with leggings from Farmers and a pair of eye-catching lace-up Converse sneakers.

Photo / Felix Jackson

Payge and Bella

We love how these two looks complement one another with their primary tones. Payge wears a vest from Parlour, shorts from Essentials and a pair of Nike Air Jordan 4; while Bella opts for a playful dress and hat from an op shop. Both fans were there to see Remi Wolf perform.

Photo / Felix Jackson

Xanthe Werder and Billy Blamires

Tartan with an anarchic kick. Xanthe wears an Astroprincess bikini, StillnotBil bottoms, Eyedress, Joey Valance & Brae. Viva cover star and one of Viva’s most fabulous people of 2024 Billy Blamires wears their label StillnotBil and Von. They were there to see Joey Valence & Brae, Charli XCX.

Photo / Felix Jackson

Ngaio Wilson

Twenty-three-year-old Ngaio wears a playful look of thrifted finds and shoes from Japan. We love the sense of whimsy and soft colour palette of her look, and in a sea of dirty denim and leather, Ngaio stood out. She was there to see Skegss perform and “Charli of course!”

Photo / Felix Jackson

James Payne and Ash Nobari

Just like they stepped out of a Berlin club, these monochromatic looks stood out. James opts for skin-baring leather from a friend with a pair of black leather Converse trainers. Ash wears an ASOS top, Pump harness, Guess underwear and a pair of Dr Martens shoes.

Photo / Felix Jackson

Emmanvelle Julius-Donnelly

Striking a confident pose, she styles her knee-high Converse sneakers with a pair of red shorts and a lace vest. Her fingerless tartan gloves provide the perfect finishing touch.

Photo / Felix Jackson

Sam Beadle and Finn Mora Hill and

While Sam confidently dons a pair of brown shorts, Finn’s outfit also stood out for its creativity – it’s from his own label All Fringes. Both were there to watch 2Hollis.

Photo / Felix Jackson

Jess

We love Jess’ velvet set from Ragged Priest worn with boots from Dollskill – and of course the day’s much-needed accessory of a giant fan, no less emblazoned with the words Fabulous Bitch!

Photo / Felix Jackson

Lex and Eryn

Another great example of playful hair and makeup, Lex matches her beauty look with a thrifted dress and Eryn’s shoes. Eryn wears a thrifted top, shorts from The Warehouse, and a borrowed scarf from a friend.

Photo / Felix Jackson

Kitty

The careful balance of a corset silhouette and mini-skirt is a classic Lolita look. This one combines pieces from Demonia and Dangerfield. A pair of heart-shaped sunglasses adds the perfect contrast to an otherwise gothic ensemble.

Photo / Felix Jackson

Tobias Beaumont, Elijah Saaga and Danielle Odams

The three friends complement each other in a breezy selection of pieces. Tobias wears a top and trousers from Rick Owens, spring/summer 2023, boots DRKSHWD Rick Owens and Acne sunglasses.

Photo / Felix Jackson

Brooke Murphy, Tasmia Malek and Ainslie Smith

Another stylish trio, we love the mix of textures in all three outfits with a very focused colour palette.

Brooke’s entire outfit is thrifted along with a striking tiered necklace from Carnage in Bloom. Tasmia dons a classic Y2K Baby Phat jacket, I Am Gia shorts, Moon Boots. Ainslie made her lace dress with a pair of shoes (kicked off for dancing) from Trade Me.

Dan Ahwa is Viva’s fashion and creative director and a senior premium lifestyle journalist for the New Zealand Herald, specialising in the intersections of style, luxury, art and culture.

More Viva Street Style

Across Aotearoa, what we choose to wear is a reflection of our values.

Viva Street Style: At Diwali Festival, Politics, Pride And Fashion Take Centre Stage. Vibrant colour, a mix of tradition and modernity and a celebration of New Zealanders from all walks of life were on full display at the annual Diwali Festival in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Viva Street Style: At Oamaru’s Steampunk Festival, Victorian Cosplay & Alter Egos Steal The Spotlight. The weird and wonderful converge in a postapocalyptic take on self-expression at the home of Steampunk in Aotearoa — Oamaru.

Viva Street Style: On World Climbing Day Boulderers Look To Balance Function & Swagger. As a dexterous and distinctive sports scene celebrated World Climbing Day, award-winning photographer Dean Purcell teamed up with writer Madeleine Crutchley to document the sporty stylings of boulderers in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Viva Street Style: Fashions Fade, But Style Is Eternal At The New Zealand Fashion Museum’s Open Day. The world’s first online fashion museum welcomed fashion lovers in real life this past weekend. Here’s what people wore and why.

Viva Street Style: At Armageddon, the young and young at heart converge for escapism. From anime cyborgs to medieval tavern owners, the minds of thousands of Kiwis who descended upon Auckland Showgrounds.



