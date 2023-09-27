From Paris To Palm Springs To Pōneke, 25 Years Of Fashion Shoots At Viva

Over the past 25 years, Viva has covered every fashion trend you can think of, interviewed local and international designers and travelled the world to showcase New Zealand fashion through its rich visual archive of fashion shoots.

From Paris to Palm Springs to Pōneke, fashion director Dan Ahwa surveys some of our most memorable, museum-worthy fashion shoots and discovers how Viva has never wavered from its overarching DNA — to celebrate, to elevate, and always with an unapologetic lust for life.



