Viva Street Style: At Te Matatini Festival, Moko, Pōtae And More Displays Of Cultural Pride

Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga 2025 is done and dusted, but the sights and sounds of the kapa haka extravaganza lives on – at least until the next one in 2027.

Last week saw thousands gather at the Bowl of Brooklands in Pukekura Park in Ngāmotu (New Plymouth) to witness a record number of 55 teams from New Zealand and Australia participate in four days of qualifying rounds, before Saturday’s announcement that the overall National Champions for 2025 belonged to Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Whakaue. Second and third place-getters were Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Te Arawa, and Ngā Tūmanako, Tāmaki Makaurau, respectively.

The biennial festival is the largest celebration of traditional Māori performing arts in the world, celebrating the power and beauty of kapa haka at the most elite level as groups from Aotearoa and Ahitereiria compete for the coveted title of national champion.

Tā Herewini Parata, chairman of Te Matatini Incorporated Society, reflected that the, “Powerful display of unity at the pōwhiri by Te Kāhui Maunga was felt throughout the festival by those who attended and the 21+ million who watched and engaged through our social channels.

While the performers all wore their costumes with a sense of pride, what was worn by visitors also caught our attention.

From T-shirts emblazoned with the distinctive tricolour of the tino rangatiratanga flag to a diverse array of pōtae and adornment, the event celebrated the unity that comes with Māori creativity and identity.

Here are some of our favourite highlights.

Photo / Te Matatini Enterprises

Photo / Te Matatini Enterprises

Photo / Te Matatini Enterprises

Tāme Iti. Photo / Te Matatini Enterprises

Photo / Te Matatini Enterprises

Photo / Te Matatini Enterprises

Photo / Te Matatini Enterprises

Photo / Te Matatini Enterprises

Photo / Te Matatini Enterprises

Photo / Te Matatini Enterprises

