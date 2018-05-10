Homemade Lemon Aioli

If you don’t have a processor, this aioli can be made in a bowl with a stick blender or whisk. Once it is made, other flavours can be added. I have made lemon but try herbs or spice it up with some smoked paprika or chilli flakes. A good dollop on top of salmon crostini is a great way to enjoy your aioli or spread it on a fresh brown-bread sandwich.
- Into a food processor place the egg yolks. Add the mustard, salt and pepper.
- Set the processor on go then very slowly drizzle the oil into the eggs. (If it starts to curdle add a teaspoon of boiling water.)
- Add the zest and lemon juice, whizzing to combine. If you would like it a little thinner, add the boiling water a little at a time.