Course one in a stunning dinner party menu? Creamy mushroom pastry of course.

Who doesn’t like crispy pastry, this time with creamy mushrooms? These are super simple. Make the pastry cases the day before, fill them, and warm them through before serving.

CREAMY MUSHROOM PASTRIES Makes 8

2 sheets ready-rolled puff pastry 2 sheets ready-rolled puff pastry 25g butter 25g butter 1 small onion, diced 1 small onion, diced 1 clove garlic, crushed 1 clove garlic, crushed 300g mushrooms, sliced 300g mushrooms, sliced 2 tsp chopped thyme 2 tsp chopped thyme 150ml sour cream 150ml sour cream 1 Tbsp chopped parsley 1 Tbsp chopped parsley Salt and pepper, to taste Salt and pepper, to taste ½ cup grated parmesan ½ cup grated parmesan 1 egg, whisked with 1 tsp water 1 egg, whisked with 1 tsp water

1. Preheat the oven to 200C.

2. Cut eight rectangles 4 x 8cm out of the two pastry sheets. Score the pastry 1cm from the edge, then cut strips to sit around the edge for the border. Brush with egg wash. Bake for 20 minutes until puffed and golden. Remove and cool. Carefully push down the inside of the pastry to flatten as the base of the tart.

3. Heat the butter in a large frying pan. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 5 minutes to soften. Add the mushrooms and thyme, cooking slowly for 8-10 minutes, allowing all the juices to reduce. Stir through the sour cream, parsley, salt and pepper to taste. Remove from the heat and stir through the cheese.

4. When ready to serve, heat the oven to 170C.