These pretty courgette, ricotta and sundried tomato rollups are one-bite starters best served gardenside.

These are perfect to accompany an evening drink on a long balmy evening. Fresh, quick to assemble and packed with flavour — they’ll be a hit with guests. You can work to your preference, with seasonal additions and goat, sheep or cow feta.

COURGETTE, RICOTTA AND SUNDRIED TOMATO ROLLUPS RECIPE Makes 10

2 courgettes, cut lengthways into 1/2cm slices 2 courgettes, cut lengthways into 1/2cm slices 2 Tbsp olive oil 2 Tbsp olive oil 125g ricotta 125g ricotta 50g goat feta 50g goat feta 2 tsp finely grated lemon zest 2 tsp finely grated lemon zest 1 cup rocket leaves 1 cup rocket leaves 5 sundried tomatoes, halved lengthways 5 sundried tomatoes, halved lengthways

Preheat a barbecue or griddle pan to a medium heat. Brush the courgettes with oil and cook on each side for 3 or 4 minutes until softened. Remove and cool. In a small bowl combine the ricotta, feta and lemon zest, mixing well. When ready to roll, place the courgettes on to a board. Spread each with a tablespoon of ricotta, and add a couple of rocket leaves and a half-sundried tomato. Roll and secure if needed, although they should stick together. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Thai-style courgette noodle and tofu soup. Tofu adds a great protein punch to this simple soup which can be made in minutes.

