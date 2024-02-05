These pretty courgette, ricotta and sundried tomato rollups are one-bite starters best served gardenside.
These are perfect to accompany an evening drink on a long balmy evening. Fresh, quick to assemble and packed with flavour — they’ll be a hit with guests. You can work to your preference, with seasonal additions and goat, sheep or cow feta.
- Preheat a barbecue or griddle pan to a medium heat.
- Brush the courgettes with oil and cook on each side for 3 or 4 minutes until softened. Remove and cool.
- In a small bowl combine the ricotta, feta and lemon zest, mixing well.
- When ready to roll, place the courgettes on to a board. Spread each with a tablespoon of ricotta, and add a couple of rocket leaves and a half-sundried tomato. Roll and secure if needed, although they should stick together.
- Refrigerate until ready to serve.
More courgette recipes
Summer salads, flavourful fritters and more.
Summer tomato salad with courgette, mozzarella and basil. This simple salad is bound to become a favourite over the warm summer months.
These beetroot and courgette fritters are great anytime. Have a healthy, meatless lunch (or breakfast or dinner).
Thai-style courgette noodle and tofu soup. Tofu adds a great protein punch to this simple soup which can be made in minutes.
Braised pumpkin, courgette and feta bake with eggs. Feed a little or a lot with this simple brunch recipe.
Allspice and courgette fritters that go great with garlicky yoghurt. You could also use carrots or grated pumpkin in this versatile dish.