Take the time to properly squeeze the liquid out of courgettes, it’s the secret to ultra-crispy fritters.
Depending on the type of your drink party, you can make these big or small. If you make them large, which looks impressive, serve them with chopsticks.
JAPANESE KAKIAGE FRITTERS
Makes 12
2 courgettes, sliced thinly ½ tsp salt 1 onion, sliced 1 spring onion, chopped 1 large carrot, peeled and grated coarsely 1 kūmara, cut into matchsticks 1 cup coarsely chopped parsley Pinch chilli flakes
For the batter ¾ cup flour ¼ cup cornflour 1 egg ½ cup cold water
For the mayonnaise ½ cup Japanese mayonnaise 2 tsp soy sauce ½ tsp wasabi paste
- Salt the courgettes and leave them for 10 minutes. Then, squeeze out all the liquid. Place them in a large bowl.
- Mix the onion, spring onion, carrot, kūmara, parsley and chilli flakes well with the courgettes.
- Sprinkle the flour and corn flour over the mixture, then add the egg and cold water, mixing the paste with the vegetables.
- Heat 2cm of flavourless oil in a deep frying pan. To help contain the kakiage, place 2 or 3 large metal cookie cutters in the oil. Fill with the vegetables, keeping them in a rustic heap.
- Cook for 3 or 4 minutes; remove the cutters with tongs and flip the kakiage to cook the other side.
- Combine the mayonnaise, soy sauce, and wasabi in a bowl. Serve the kakiage hot with a generous dollop of mayonnaise.