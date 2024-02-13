Say ‘I heart you’ with these chocolate bars (they’re easier than you think).

If you’d like to provide your loved ones with a surprise, turn to these homemade chocolate bars — the pink interior is sweet and festive. Keep them chilled so they hold their shape, and remove from the freezer just a few minutes before enjoying together.

MACADAMIA AND RASPBERRY BARS RECIPE Makes 8

200g raspberries 200g raspberries 1 cup desiccated coconut 1 cup desiccated coconut ½ cup ground almonds ½ cup ground almonds ½ cup macadamia nuts, roughly chopped ½ cup macadamia nuts, roughly chopped 250g dark chocolate 250g dark chocolate Raspberry powder to sprinkle, optional Raspberry powder to sprinkle, optional

Line a loaf tin with baking paper. Into a food processor place the raspberries, coconut and almonds, pulsing until well combined. Add the macadamia nuts and give another pulse to mix through. Pour the mixture into the tin and smooth the top. Cover and freeze for a couple of hours. Cut into 1.5cm bars. Break the chocolate into pieces and place into a bowl over simmering water. Stir once or twice until it is completely smooth. Line a tray with baking paper. Take the bars from the freezer. Using two forks, dip them into the chocolate turning to coat evenly. Place on to the paper. Put back into the freezer to set. Store in an airtight container and remove from the freezer a few minutes before eating. Before serving, sprinkle with raspberry powder, if using.

