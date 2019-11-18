Jan-Pieter Jansen, a 77-year-old retiree from the Netherlands, had high hopes for a worry-free retirement after having saved diligently into a pension during his working life.

But Jansen, a former manager in the metal industry, has been forced to reappraise his plans after receiving notice from his retirement scheme, one of the Netherland's biggest industry-sector funds, of plans to cut his pension by up to 10 per cent. Understandably, the news has hit like a sledgehammer.

"This is causing me a lot of stress," says Jansen, who retired 17 years ago and hoped to use his pension pot to treat

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.