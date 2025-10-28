NZME chief executive Michael Boggs. Photo / Michael Craig

NZME has upgraded its financial forecasts and says revenue is better than expected.

The media company told the NZX this morning it expected operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) for 2025 to be between $59 million and $62 million.

That was up on earlier guidance of between $57m and $59m.

The company - which owns the New Zealand Herald, Newstalk ZB, property site OneRoof and a host of other radio stations and North Island newspapers - said the midpoint of its new forecast was 12% higher than its operating ebitda in 2024 of $54.2 million.

“We’re pleased to upgrade guidance as our business shows signs of recovery, despite the continuing economic challenges across the country,” NZME chief executive Michael Boggs said.