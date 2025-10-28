Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZME upgrades financial forecasts for 2025

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

NZME chief executive Michael Boggs. Photo / Michael Craig

NZME chief executive Michael Boggs. Photo / Michael Craig

NZME has upgraded its financial forecasts and says revenue is better than expected.

The media company told the NZX this morning it expected operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) for 2025 to be between $59 million and $62 million.

That was up on earlier guidance

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save