Amazon cuts staff by 14,000 as it invests in AI

AFP
2 mins to read

US online retailing giant Amazon said that it is eliminating 14,000 jobs to streamline its operations, without saying where the cuts will come. Photo / Jean-Christophe Verhaegen, AFP

US online retail and cloud computing giant Amazon says it is reducing its workforce by 14,000 to streamline operations as it invests in artificial intelligence, without saying where the cuts will be made.

Amazon said the reductions were a continuation of efforts “to get even stronger by further reducing bureaucracy,

