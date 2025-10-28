Amazon cuts staff by 14,000 as it invests in AI

US online retailing giant Amazon said that it is eliminating 14,000 jobs to streamline its operations, without saying where the cuts will come. Photo / Jean-Christophe Verhaegen, AFP

US online retail and cloud computing giant Amazon says it is reducing its workforce by 14,000 to streamline operations as it invests in artificial intelligence, without saying where the cuts will be made.

Amazon said the reductions were a continuation of efforts “to get even stronger by further reducing bureaucracy, removing layers and shifting resources to ensure we’re investing in our biggest bets and what matters most to our customers’ current and future needs”.

“While this will include reducing in some areas and hiring in others, it will mean an overall reduction in our corporate workforce of approximately 14,000 roles,” said the statement signed by senior vice-president Beth Galetti.

Galetti called AI “the most transformative technology we’ve seen since the internet”, adding that “it’s enabling companies to innovate much faster than ever before”.

American media reported that large-scale layoffs were on the way at the online retailer, citing a worldwide total of 30,000 job cuts over several months.