Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / World

Inside Amazon’s plans to replace more than half a million jobs with robots

Karen Weise
New York Times·
9 mins to read

An Amazon Sparrow robotic arm at the Amazon facility in Shreveport. Internal documents show the company that changed how people shop has a far-reaching plan to automate 75% of its operations. Photo / Emily Kask, The New York Times

An Amazon Sparrow robotic arm at the Amazon facility in Shreveport. Internal documents show the company that changed how people shop has a far-reaching plan to automate 75% of its operations. Photo / Emily Kask, The New York Times

Over the past two decades, no company has done more to shape the American workplace than Amazon.

In its ascent to become the second-largest employer in the United States, it has hired hundreds of thousands of warehouse workers.

It has also built an army of contract drivers and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save