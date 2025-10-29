Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business

What is Maritime Mutual?: NZ insurer probed by police for Iran oil shipments alleged links

Tom Raynel
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

A New Zealand insurer is being investigated over allegations it provided insurance for dark fleet tankers transporting Iranian and Russian oil.

A New Zealand insurer is being investigated over allegations it provided insurance for dark fleet tankers transporting Iranian and Russian oil.

Maritime Mutual - the New Zealand insurer being probed by police over allegations it provided insurance for dark fleet tankers transporting Iranian and Russian oil - has reported a large jump in revenue and profits in recent years.

An investigation by Reuters has alleged the Auckland-headquartered insurer helped

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save