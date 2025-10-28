Advertisement
Restaurant Brands’ independent directors recommend takeover offer

BusinessDesk
2 mins to read

The independent directors of Restaurant Brands, which operates KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and Carl's Jr in New Zealand, have recommended a takeover offer. Photo / James Pocock

Restaurant Brands’ independent directors have recommended a takeover offer well below valuation, saying risks linked to retaining a stake in the fast-food company outweigh the offer price.

They recommended shareholders accept the $5.05-a-share offer from Finaccess Restauración, even though it is below the $5.24–$6.20 valuation by independent adviser Calibre Partners.

