Restaurant Brands’ independent directors recommend takeover offer

Restaurant Brands operates KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and Carl’s Jr in New Zealand, and KFC and Taco Bell in Australia.
At October 23, Finaccess had received acceptances totalling 86.96% of Restaurant Brands New Zealand’s shares.
The remaining shareholders had until November 25 to accept the offer, unless extended.
“This has been a very carefully considered recommendation,” Stephen Ward, chair of Restaurant Brands New Zealand’s committee of independent directors, said.
“While the offer does not capture the full value potential of Restaurant Brands, the independent directors have had to weigh that against the very real risks and uncertainties facing minority shareholders.”
That included the limited market for trading their shares if the company was to remain listed under majority ownership.
Ward added that the offer allowed shareholders to realise a strong premium and transfer business risk to Finaccess.
This was at a time when the company continued to face margin and demand pressures.
“On balance, we see it as a pragmatic outcome that provides shareholders with certainty and liquidity in a difficult market.”
