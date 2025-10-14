Eru Kapa-Kingi, spokesperson for Toitū te Tiriti. Photo / Alex Cairns.

Eru Kapa-Kingi, as spokesperson for the Toitū te Tiriti movement, was a central figure at Parliament for a May 2024 protest, which was sparked by the Government policies relating to Te Tiriti o Waitangi, co-governance, and the repeal of smokefree legislation.

One of the documents included in last night’s email from Te Pāti Māori to members was titled “Te Pāti Māori fact sheet - Eru Kapa-Kingi allegations” and details the creation of Toitū te Tiriti, how Eru Kapa-Kingi was established as spokesperson and took on the role as party vice-president before resigning on March 25, citing in a resignation letter attached to the email he wanted to “focus on my own little whānau” and “protect the mana and tapu of the Toitū movement”.

The “fact sheet” referenced Eru Kapa-Kingi’s public claims “alleging Te Pāti Māori was led by a dictatorship, bullying and toxic”.

The document mentions Eru Kapa-Kingi’s contract with Parliamentary Service as a party staffer, which Te Pāti Māori alleged was “terminated for serious misconduct” before he returned working under a company, Tautoru Ltd, which the party claimed was a “way of circumventing Parliamentary Services termination”.

The document refers to a written account from a Parliamentary Service staffer about an alleged incident on “Budget day”, understood to be May 30, 2024 when Budget 24 was released.

Eru Kapa-Kingi, the Parliamentary staffer’s written account alleges, was abusive and made “threats of physical violence”.

The identity of the person who wrote the account is redacted in the Te Pāti Māori email to members.

Toitū te Tiriti spokesperson Eru Kapa-Kingi has yet to respond to the claims. Photo / Denise Piper

The Parliamentary staffer alleged Eru Kapa-Kingi used include vulgar language and made references to race. Some of the alleged comments include: “You aren’t shit”, “Get f*****” and “I will f****** knock you out”.

“The language he used had a very aggressive tone and came across with a lot of hatred and intimidation,” the Parliamentary Service staff member alleged in their account.

“With the combination of the abuse, language and racism displayed by Eru, I firmly believed that he was going to go through with his threats of physical violence towards either myself or [redacted].”

The staffer also claimed Eru Kapa-Kingi said to security staff, “Do you know who I am?”, “Do you know who my family is?”, and “You are going to be so embarrassed and f***** when you find out”.

“Words such as this I believe were used to try and intimidate [redacted] and myself, hoping that we would back down from the situation, let him get away with what he had done and not take things further,” the Parliamentary staffer said in the document released by Te Pāti Māori.

The staffer called for Eru Kapa-Kingi to be “dismissed from his current employment” and is “denied the ability to reapply for a ‘family’ access card”.

The staffer also referred to an alleged instance when Eru Kapa-Kingi “tailgated” through Parliament security gates and refused to show his Parliament ID.

In a statement, Acting Parliamentary Service chief executive Amy Brier declined to comment on the allegations as they were “individual employment matters” and “internal party correspondence

Mariameno Kapa-Kingi, who is Eru’s former manager when her son had worked for the party at Parliament, told the Herald last night there had been an incident but it “went through the usual processes through Parly [Parliament] Services and, yeah, there was a process that was run and ... I’ll leave that there”.

Te Pāti Māori MP Mariameno Kapa-Kingi has been implicated in some of the allegations spread by the party. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Speaking to the Herald last night, Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer claimed she first learned about the allegations on Friday last week, something Mariameno Kapa-Kingi laughed at when it was relayed by the Herald.

“As a leader, I would expect that she would know,” she said of Ngarewa-Packer. It’s unclear whether Mariameno Kapa-Kingi told the party about the incident.

Ngarewa-Packer was adamant informing the membership of the allegations yesterday was not done to discredit Eru Kapa-Kingi, a former party vice-president, in light of his public criticisms about the leadership.

“I’ve got a young son and I guarantee you that is not something either of us [other co-leader Rawiri Waititi] would have gone out to do.

“This isn’t about crucifying anybody, these are the facts that our team have been able to get out.

“I have a lot of aroha for Eru and I don’t like how this has transpired but I also have a lot of aroha and commitment to the party.”

Party president John Tamihere has been contacted for comment.

Asked whether she knew the claims contained in the documents to be true, Ngarewa-Packer said: “I’ve got no reason to doubt that the information that’s written is incorrect.”

She wasn’t able to say whether the party had discussed the allegations, or the decision to send them to party members, with Eru Kapa-Kingi.

The party’s national council decided on Sunday to release the raft of documents after a discussion with electorate leaders across the country.

Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi speak to media after the party's "reset". Photo / Mark Mitchell

Ngarewa-Packer, who was on the call alongside the party’s other MPs, said members had “demanded transparency”.

It followed the party’s “reset” last week in which it was acknowledged the party needed to communicate more openly.

Ngarewa-Packer lamented how the matter would be played out publicly through the media, speaking of being “crucified by the media … without a right of reply” over Eru Kapa-Kingi’s claims.

