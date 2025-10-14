Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics
Updated

Te Pāti Māori email to members alleges Eru Kapa-Kingi threatened Parliament staff at protest

Adam Pearse
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

MPs react to Te Pāti Māori email to members with serious allegations against MP Mariameno Kapa-Kingi and her son. Video / NZ Herald

Documents released by Te Pāti Māori accuse a high-profile activist and son of one its MPs of making “threats of physical violence” and “inappropriate and vulgar” remarks to Parliamentary staffers.

Some of the comments Eru Kapa-Kingi is alleged to have made include: “You aren’t shit”, “Get f*****” and “I will

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save