Why shoplifting crackdown risks more harm than help - David Harvey

Opinion by
David Harvey
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
David Harvey is a retired district court judge

Citizen's arrest powers could be extended under the Government's proposals. Photo / via video

THE FACTS

  • The Government’s proposal to decriminalise shoplifting and expand citizens’ arrest powers has sparked controversy.
  • Critics argue these changes could escalate violence and undermine criminal law principles.
  • Retailers and police express concerns over increased trespass bans and privacy issues with “walls of shame”.

The Government’s effort to tackle rising retail crime has taken some odd turns. One of the most controversial ideas is to decriminalise shoplifting – removing it from the Crimes Act and making it an infringement offence, like a parking ticket. The proposal hasn’t yet reached Parliament, but critics

