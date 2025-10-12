Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business / Small Business

Small Business: Turning grief into art with handcrafted urn business Vaso

Tom Raynel
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Bridgit Sissons, founder of Vaso, was inspired to start the business after she couldn't find an urn that was befitting of her mum, who died a couple of years ago.

Bridgit Sissons, founder of Vaso, was inspired to start the business after she couldn't find an urn that was befitting of her mum, who died a couple of years ago.

Bridgit Sissons, founder of Vaso, talks to Tom Raynel about how her mother’s death inspired the business, and the lessons she’s learned since entering the industry. Each Monday, we interview a small business owner, which is now a regular feature of NZME’s editorial campaign On The Up, showcasing uplifting stories

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save