Christchurch man ordered to stop running Mini car yard from home

Anne Gibson
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Douglas Wayne White was ordered by the Environment Court to stop trading or repairing cars at his home in Casebrook, Christchurch. Photo / Google Streetview

A Christchurch man has been ordered to stop using his residential address as a Mini car trading, repair or storage premises, although he denied wrongdoing.

Judge Kelvin Reid in the Environment Court at Christchurch ordered Douglas Wayne White to stop trading from or fixing Mini vehicles from his Casebrook home.

