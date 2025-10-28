The Auckland boarding house known as The Station Hotel or The Station Backpackers.

Landlord of Auckland boarding house fails to pay $240,700 by deadline after tenancy breaches

The landlord of a central Auckland boarding house has failed to pay $240,700 in exemplary damages after admitting multiple breaches that affected 64 tenants.

The boarding house, known as The Station Hotel or The Station Backpackers, was investigated after a nationwide initiative to inspect similar boarding houses after the Loafers Lodge fire in 2023.

It is operated by Beach Road Hotel Limited, owned by Prakash Pandey.

Pandey is the owner and director of C P Asset Management Limited, which is part of the C P Group, one of New Zealand’s largest hotel owners and developers.

The Tenancy Compliance and Investigations Team (TCIT) said Pandey had agreed to pay the exemplary damages to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) by October 8.