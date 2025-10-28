Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Landlord of Auckland boarding house fails to pay $240,700 by deadline after tenancy breaches

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

The Auckland boarding house known as The Station Hotel or The Station Backpackers.

The Auckland boarding house known as The Station Hotel or The Station Backpackers.

The landlord of a central Auckland boarding house has failed to pay $240,700 in exemplary damages after admitting multiple breaches that affected 64 tenants.

The boarding house, known as The Station Hotel or The Station Backpackers, was investigated after a nationwide initiative to inspect similar boarding houses after the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save