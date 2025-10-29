Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business / Companies / Tourism

Carnival Cruise Line to use Auckland as home port for 2027 winter season

Tom Raynel
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The Carnival Adventure will drop anchor in Auckland for its 2027 winter season, the first ship to use Auckland as a home port since 2023.

The Carnival Adventure will drop anchor in Auckland for its 2027 winter season, the first ship to use Auckland as a home port since 2023.

International cruise company Carnival Cruise Line will use Auckland as a home port for its 2027 winter season with its Carnival Adventure ship the first ever under the brand to “homeport” in New Zealand.

Carnival is one of 10 cruise lines owned by the world’s largest cruise ship operator, the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save