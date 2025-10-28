Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business / Companies / Energy

Energy giant Jera Nex BP joins opposition to Taranaki seabed mining bid

Jamie Gray
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Wind farm developer BlueFloat Energy pulled out of New Zealand last year, citing "key uncertainties".

Wind farm developer BlueFloat Energy pulled out of New Zealand last year, citing "key uncertainties".

Energy giant Jera Nex BP has added its voice in opposing Trans-Tasman Resources’ plan to mine the seabed off the Taranaki coast, saying it could stop the offshore wind power industry from getting off the ground in New Zealand.

The company, a joint venture between Japan’s top power generator Jera

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save