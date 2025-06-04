Advertisement
Powerless progress: Turbines or mining? Taranaki energy plans collide

New Zealand Listener
4 mins to read

Up to 200 giant turbines mooted for the South Taranaki Bight had the potential to generate 5 gigawatts of power a year. Photo / Getty Images

Our national grid struggles to deliver enough power where and when it’s most needed by households and industry – in cold snaps. In part II of Powerless Progress, Richard Woodd considers offshore wind turbines.

Of the six developers interested in exploiting the constant winds off the Taranaki coast for windfarming,

