Powerless progress: NZ energy woes continue as winter starts to bite

By Richard Woodd
New Zealand Listener·
Our national grid struggles to deliver enough power where and when it’s most needed by households and industry – in cold snaps. Richard Woodd looks at why we don’t have electricity to burn.

New Zealand’s energy sector has entered another tense winter. Householders and business owners reliant on consistent power supply have become accustomed to uncertainty: the past four winters have brought supply crises and price spikes​ when power is most needed – during cold snaps – with low hydro

