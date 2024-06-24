Advertisement
Battle for the Bight: Wind farms vs seabed mining in Taranaki

By: Richard Woodd and Emma Ricketts
16 mins to read
A thwarted seabed mining project has its sights set on fast-tracking – which could spell doom for renewable energy off the Taranaki coast. Photo / Getty Images, Listener illustration

From the late-1950s to the 1980s, companies with deep pockets fought over oil and gas deposits on and off Taranaki in a modern-day equivalent of the Central Otago gold rush of the 1860s. Taranaki boomed

Shifting sands

