Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Books

Review: Real-life adventure story reveals the daring efforts to map vast tracts of seabed

By Mark Fryer
4 mins to read
"Mega-rich adventure addict Victor Vescovo first needs to locate the deepest spot in all five oceans, a challenge even now." Photo / Supplied

"Mega-rich adventure addict Victor Vescovo first needs to locate the deepest spot in all five oceans, a challenge even now." Photo / Supplied

In 1957, Marie Tharp published an unusual map. Instead of the land, the US scientist’s map showed the floor of the Atlantic Ocean. If you haven’t seen it, or Tharp’s later maps of the other

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener