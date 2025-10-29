These payments were never disclosed to ADHB, despite the manager being under a legal and contractual obligation to do so.
The SFO’s investigation found that between January 2001 and June 2007, ADHB paid Alpine about $52,000 a year.
After the senior manager started working at ADHB in 2007, the health board paid Alpine about $400,000 a year until 2016.
Karen Chang, SFO director, said corruption involving public officials undermines trust in government and distorts fair decision-making.
“In this case, public funds intended to support patient care were compromised by an undisclosed financial relationship,” Chang said.
“The SFO is particularly focused on addressing corruption risks that impact health and safety, where such conduct can undermine fair procurement processes and erode public confidence in the integrity of essential services.”
The former ADHB manager has pleaded not guilty to fraud and corruption charges and is awaiting a four-week trial beginning on August 10, 2026.
- Listen and subscribe to the Today in Business podcast – the top headlines from the NZ Herald business team summarised and delivered by an AI voice as an easily digestible recap.