The Auckland District Health Board shelled out millions in contracts to medical equipment company Alpine. Photo / NZME

The director and shareholder of medical equipment company Alpine Medical Hardware Limited has been sentenced to community detention for bribing a former Auckland District Health Board manager for contracts.

William MacKenzie was sentenced to four months’ community detention after pleading guilty in the Auckland District Court to making payments to the senior health board manager to secure contracts to supply medical equipment.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said that between September 2008 and October 2015, MacKenzie arranged for Alpine to make 28 payments totalling $170,214.95 to the manager.

His relationship with the senior Auckland District Health Board (ADHB) manager, who was responsible for placing many orders with MacKenzie’s company, was not disclosed.

The payments were made as inducements or rewards for the manager to act in Alpine’s favour – including placing orders with the company and approving its invoices.