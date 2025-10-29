Western Sydney Airport a lesson for NZ in how to invest, airline board says

Members of the public and officials watch a NSW Rural Fire Service 737 air tanker, which made the first jet aircraft landing at Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport. Photo / David Gray, AFP
Western Sydney Airport had its first jet landing yesterday.
The airport is set to host Air New Zealand from mid-2027 and is a lesson in how to invest, according to Board of Airline Representatives (Barnz) executive director Cath O’Brien.
She said the Australian Government was a significant investor in buildingthe airport.
“They’re really intentional, whereas in New Zealand ... Government does not invest in airport infrastructure. It’s all user-pays over here.”
A second runway is expected to be developed in about 2050.
The airport is in Badgerys Creek, about 40km by road from Parramatta and about 62km from Sydney CBD.
