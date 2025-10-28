Advertisement
New Zealand’s pointless ‘war’ with the Cook Islands must end – Richard Prebble

Richard Prebble
Richard Prebble is a former Labour Party minister and Act Party leader.

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown in his office in Rarotonga. Photo / Audrey Young

THE FACTS

  • New Zealand is cutting aid to the Cook Islands after the island nation established a partnership with China, straining relations.
  • The aid cut affects education and health, impacting Cook Islands children and the sick.
  • There are 100,000 people of Cook Islander descent in New Zealand.

It is folly to start a war without a clear objective or a way to end it.

You’d think our Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade would know that before waging a diplomatic war on the Cook Islands.

We may not be fighting with guns, but New Zealand

