Small Business: Gumboots just another canvas for Maaia Boots

Tom Raynel
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Maaia Boots, founded by Charis Tutaki, is a 100% Māori-owned, whānau-run gumboot business.

Charis Tutaki, founder of Maaia Boots, talks to Tom Raynel about adding Māori designs to gumboots and how the business is already on the rise. Each Monday, we interview a small business owner, which is now a regular feature of NZME’s editorial campaign On The Up, showcasing uplifting stories of

