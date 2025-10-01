Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

‘What matters is time with people you love, that’s the most important thing’ – Nigel Latta on the Money Talks podcast

Liam Dann
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Nigel Latta talked to Liam Dann for an episode of Money Talks in May.

Nigel Latta talked to Liam Dann for an episode of Money Talks in May.

Nigel Latta, who passed away this week, was a good friend.

I was thrilled he agreed to talk to me for the Money Talks podcast, but I shouldn’t have been surprised.

Although he was a new friend and although he was sick, he was determined to help me out by

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save