Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Liam Dann’s Money Talks podcast – end of season highlights episode

Liam Dann
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The highlights episode finale of Money Talks Season 7 features an assortment of notable New Zealanders.

The highlights episode finale of Money Talks Season 7 features an assortment of notable New Zealanders.

The seventh season of the NZ Herald podcast Money Talks has wrapped.

Hosted by NZ Herald business editor at large Liam Dann, the podcast talks to notable New Zealanders about their memories of money growing up, whether they’re any good with it, would like more of it and why it

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save